Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Shares of HRC opened at $104.43 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.21%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

