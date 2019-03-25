High Falls Advisors Inc Has $17.97 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 6.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. 864,360 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2363 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

