HiCoin (XHI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $701,707.00 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

