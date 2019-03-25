HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $367,176.00 and $1,545.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00417333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.01624679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00226817 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001354 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,481,309 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

