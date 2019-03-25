Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Herman Miller worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herman Miller by 124.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 248,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 414.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Herman Miller by 64.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 386,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,007,000 after acquiring an additional 123,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 16.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 615,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLHR opened at $34.59 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

