Heritage Financial (HFWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

HFWA opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $103,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $555,221. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

