Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 561,600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 561,600 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone raised Micron Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

