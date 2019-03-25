Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HMS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMSY. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

HMSY opened at $30.88 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $550,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 268,426 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,274,118.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

