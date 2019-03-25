Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,274,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,274,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,684,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,544,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,788,000 after purchasing an additional 95,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,526.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 3,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $186,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,049. Corporate insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

WD stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $214.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

