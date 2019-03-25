HempCoin (THC) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $90,357.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005790 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016455 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00153029 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002561 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000844 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.