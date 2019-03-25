HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.94 ($87.14).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €64.16 ($74.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12-month high of €85.26 ($99.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

