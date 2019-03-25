Healthequity Inc (HQY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Healthequity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup set a $102.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $243,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,370. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.