Head-To-Head Survey: Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Garrison Capital (GARS)

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Prospect Capital pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Garrison Capital pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prospect Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Garrison Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prospect Capital and Garrison Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00 Garrison Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Prospect Capital presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.36%. Garrison Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Garrison Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than Prospect Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prospect Capital and Garrison Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $607.01 million 3.99 $299.86 million $0.79 8.37 Garrison Capital $38.78 million 3.01 -$1.57 million $1.01 7.21

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Garrison Capital. Garrison Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prospect Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and Garrison Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital 25.89% 9.37% 5.30% Garrison Capital -4.06% 9.02% 3.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats Garrison Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

