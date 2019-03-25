Head-To-Head Contrast: Gevo (GEVO) & Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Akzo Nobel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -76.73% -25.51% -20.32% Akzo Nobel N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gevo and Akzo Nobel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akzo Nobel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Akzo Nobel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gevo and Akzo Nobel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $27.54 million 0.72 -$24.63 million ($32.20) -0.07 Akzo Nobel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akzo Nobel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gevo beats Akzo Nobel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

