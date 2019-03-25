Head-To-Head Comparison: FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (FHLB) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH alerts:

22.0% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million N/A $910,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.90 billion 0.62 $1.02 billion $0.75 8.56

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 4 0 0 1.80

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 13.15% N/A N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.95% 15.63% 1.44%

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.