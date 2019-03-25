Head to Head Comparison: Endurance Explorations Group (EXPL) vs. Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Explorations Group N/A -15,160.01% -69.54% Fission Uranium N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Explorations Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Endurance Explorations Group has a beta of -2.39, meaning that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and Fission Uranium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Endurance Explorations Group and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Explorations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 411.90%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Endurance Explorations Group.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Endurance Explorations Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance Explorations Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

