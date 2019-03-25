Head-To-Head Comparison: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) and Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -91.80% -63.63% Halozyme Therapeutics -52.90% -31.86% -17.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82 Halozyme Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $79.18, suggesting a potential upside of 69.12%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.70%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $24.18 million 88.01 -$232.57 million ($4.65) -10.07 Halozyme Therapeutics $151.86 million 14.79 -$80.33 million ($0.56) -27.66

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.