Head-To-Head Analysis: Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (FBBPF) versus Prologis (PLD)

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prologis 0 3 9 0 2.75

Prologis has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.61%. Given Prologis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV N/A N/A N/A Prologis 58.81% 7.46% 4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prologis $2.80 billion 15.97 $1.65 billion $3.03 23.46

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV does not pay a dividend. Prologis pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

