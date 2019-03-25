Head to Head Analysis: National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) and Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited N/A 13.82% 7.68% Liberty Oilfield Services 5.86% 17.91% 11.84%

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Liberty Oilfield Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $485.62 million 1.90 $42.76 million N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services $2.16 billion 0.77 $135.05 million $1.81 8.14

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than National Energy Services Reunited.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Energy Services Reunited and Liberty Oilfield Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liberty Oilfield Services 0 4 7 0 2.64

National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.73%. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.73%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than National Energy Services Reunited.

Volatility and Risk

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. National Energy Services Reunited does not pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats National Energy Services Reunited on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It helps its customers unlock the potential of reservoirs by providing production services, such as cementing, coiled tubing, filtration, completions, stimulation and fracturing, and nitrogen services. The company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs by providing drilling and evaluation services, including drilling downhole tools, directional drilling fishing tools, and testing services, as well as wireline, slickline, fluids, and rig services. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

