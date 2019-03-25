Head to Head Analysis: ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) vs. Its Rivals

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Womens’ clothing stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ASOS PLC/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors -0.30% -17.85% -0.41%

ASOS PLC/ADR has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS PLC/ADR’s peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of shares of all “Womens’ clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Womens’ clothing stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS PLC/ADR $3.26 billion $111.04 million 32.33 ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors $3.09 billion $114.01 million 13.07

ASOS PLC/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. ASOS PLC/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASOS PLC/ADR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS PLC/ADR 1 1 4 0 2.50 ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors 120 559 430 13 2.30

As a group, “Womens’ clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 43.16%. Given ASOS PLC/ADR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASOS PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ASOS PLC/ADR beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines. The company is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. ASOS Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

