HCA Healthcare (HCA) Debt Trading 1.9% Higher

An issue of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) bonds rose 1.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2047. The debt is now trading at $106.60 and was trading at $104.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.66. 1,305,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,630. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $5,236,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $3,902,833.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,170,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,052,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,916,000 after buying an additional 1,050,940 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,858,000 after buying an additional 850,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 547.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 873,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,544,000 after buying an additional 738,660 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

