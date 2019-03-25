Haynes International (HAYN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.
Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,775. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
Further Reading: How Short Selling Works
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.