Haynes International (HAYN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,775. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

