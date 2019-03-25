Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.14 Million Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $271.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc has a one year low of $261.35 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

