Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

