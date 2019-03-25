GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $201,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after acquiring an additional 723,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,475,000 after acquiring an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $628,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Argus increased their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

CMS Energy stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

