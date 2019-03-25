GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 100.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.11. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

