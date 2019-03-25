GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.04. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Etsy’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,823. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

