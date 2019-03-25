Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,121,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,102 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,000. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

