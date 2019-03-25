GravityCoin Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00004690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $367,080.00 and $13,843.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00420161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.01630711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00226432 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001327 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 1,976,778 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

