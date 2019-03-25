Grassi Investment Management Has $416,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 346,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 215.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

