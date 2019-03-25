Graphcoin (GRPH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $13,720.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00062597 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00047626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001902 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024369 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 14,206,232 coins and its circulating supply is 8,486,262 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

