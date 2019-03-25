Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s (GRT.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. CIBC currently has a C$69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.58.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$63.95 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$45.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

