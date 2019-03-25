grace capital Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

grace capital reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Nordson were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $115,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $504,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,821 shares in the company, valued at $25,371,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $5,825,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,029 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,904. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

