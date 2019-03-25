grace capital Sells 11,220 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

grace capital reduced its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Verisign by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $181.67 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.64 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

