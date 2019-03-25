grace capital Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

grace capital trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $108.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 15,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,681,859.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $209,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,158.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,664 shares of company stock worth $25,593,024. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

