GQG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336,959 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $234,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,815,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,321,000 after purchasing an additional 267,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,240,000 after purchasing an additional 579,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $2,634,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Namkung sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $97,815.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,163 shares of company stock valued at $14,791,398. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $72.76 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

