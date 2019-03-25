GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,359 Accenture Plc (ACN)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

ACN stock opened at $165.24 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $510,634.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,942.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,022 shares of company stock worth $2,517,650. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

