Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total transaction of $7,150,089.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,023.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.36, for a total transaction of $1,088,059.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,274 shares of company stock valued at $33,455,050. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $444.71 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/gotham-asset-management-llc-purchases-983-shares-of-transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg.html.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.