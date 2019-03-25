Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

