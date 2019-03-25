Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

NYSE:DHR opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $132.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

