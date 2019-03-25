Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 107,219 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 107,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Integra Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,650,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,451,000 after buying an additional 572,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,186,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $670,966,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,536,000 after buying an additional 210,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,009,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $132,341,000 after buying an additional 42,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after buying an additional 132,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,688,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.33 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

