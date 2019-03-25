Golden Star Resources (GSS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 527,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 294,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

GSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,491,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,849,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

