Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $808.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will report sales of $808.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.91 million. Goldcorp reported sales of $846.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldcorp.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.36 million. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 136.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GG. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,859,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,865,781. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 158.86 and a beta of 0.23. Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldcorp (GG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.