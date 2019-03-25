Gold Resource (GORO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GORO stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 74,665 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,249,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 948,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,974,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

