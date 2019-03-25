GMS Inc (GMS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.04% of GMS worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GMS by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 642,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GMS by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.13). GMS had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $723.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised GMS to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

