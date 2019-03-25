GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Receives GBX 1,597.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,597.92 ($20.88).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,544.40 ($20.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.80 ($16.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Victoria Whyte bought 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 66,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £1,048,620.15 ($1,370,207.96). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,881 shares of company stock worth $6,356,144.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

