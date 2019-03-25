Gildan Activewear (GIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.37

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.37 and last traded at C$49.24, with a volume of 107667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.01.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$981.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$934.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.08999993602482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 75,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.21, for a total transaction of C$3,540,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,093,826.25. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.41, for a total value of C$464,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,218 shares in the company, valued at C$5,904,187.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,504 shares of company stock worth $5,652,591.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

