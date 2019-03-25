Gerdau (GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.85. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 349401 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Gerdau by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

