Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.63 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of CIT Group worth $47,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

CIT stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 2,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $118,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

