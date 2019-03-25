Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $50,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $394,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $493,640. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.12 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/geode-capital-management-llc-boosts-position-in-apple-hospitality-reit-inc-aple.html.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.